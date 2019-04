Firefighters are now at the Riverton City landfill in Western St Andrew trying to fully extinguish a fire that is raging in the area.

Emilio Ebanks, communications officer from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) confirmed the reports to Loop News.

Currently there are five units at the landfill trying to put out the blaze, Ebanks reported.

The details as to what caused the blaze are not clear at this time.

Ebamks said the fire has been contained, but indications are that it is still some way from being fully extinguished.

This is while many communities in relatively close proximity to the landfill are being affected by smoke nuisance from the fire.