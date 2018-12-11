How about adopting a child for Christmas?

Did you know you could adopt a child who is a ward of the state for the Christmas?

The opportunity is there, courtesy of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), which has, in fact, extended the application deadline for the ‘Take a Child Home for Christmas Programme’ to Friday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m.

An initiative of the CPFSA, the programme which began more than 10 years ago, allows persons to host a child or children from state care, at their home for a day or longer period during the Yuletide season.

“As an agency, we believe that the best place for a child is in a nurturing familial environment. And so over the last couple of years we have been heavily promoting our Foster Care and Family Re-integration programmes as these offer better outcomes for our children,” said Rosalee Gage-Grey, CPFSA CEO.

Take a Child Home for Christmas is an offshoot of the Foster Care programme, providing an avenue in which our children’s holistic development is met while facilitating exposure and other growth opportunities for our children.

The programme caters to children three to18 years old, particularly those who do not have parents/guardian to take them home for the holidays and would otherwise be in the facility.

“So far, due to promotion in the media the response has been good, but we have had many persons calling in last week to say they needed more time. As a result, we are extending the deadline to this Friday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m.,” Gage-Grey said.

To participate, interested persons must be at least 25 years, and are required to have:

completed application, including

2 references from Justices of the Peace

2 passport-sized photographs

a valid identification

Approval will be communicated in five working days following an interview, background check and home assessment.

For more information please contact the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, 48 Duke Street, Kingston at (876) 948-2841-2 or any parish office. Application forms may be downloaded at www.childprotection.gov.jm