Heavy Police-Military Presence In Grange Hill, Westmoreland

The community of Grange Hill in Westmoreland is now under heavy police-military security.

Residents woke up this morning to find the community blanketed by soldiers and police with helicopters flying overhead.

“I have never seen anything like this in Grange Hill,” said Errol Stewart, the principal of the Grange Hill High School.

“They have everything… dogs, metal detectors…you name it.”

Grange Hill is currently the epicenter of the violence in Westmoreland.

It has two major gangs fighting for the spoils of lottery scamming.

Earlier this year, seven murders were recorded in one night of extreme violence.