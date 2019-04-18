Heather Pinnock appointed general manager of UDC

Nearly seven months after she began acting in the position, Heather Pinnock has been appointed General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) effective April 1.

The former Deputy General Manager in charge of the UDC’s Planning Development and Project Management Division was ushered into the acting position less than 48 hours after the sudden resignation of then General Manager, Dr Damian Graham. No reason was given for Graham’s departure.

Chairman of the UDC, Senator Ransford Braham, said the board extends its full support and good wishes to Pinnock as she embarks on her new journey.

He said: “The board expects that the UDC will continue its transformative mission of making development happen by delivering mega-projects such as the Closed Harbour Beach Park in Montego Bay, for which ground was recently broken. The upgrading of Ocho Rios, master planning for the town of Port Royal, establishment of Jamaica’s third city and the completion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building and further build out of the downtown Kingston redevelopment including the construction of the Houses of Parliament are also high priority projects for the UDC.”

The UDC is one of the most powerful agencies in Central Government and the corporation said Pinnock will provide leadership for a team of almost 1,000 professionals spanning disciplines of technical services, legal, finance, estate management, integrated marketing communication, and environmental management.

Her professional experience includes key public sector roles including Chief Technical Director at the then Ministry of Water and Housing, Senior Project Manager at the National Housing Trust and Consultant Senior Project Manager with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s Housing Development Corporation.

Pinnock has worked with the United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica, the Institute for Sustainable Development, University of the West Indies, University of Technology (UTech) and the Kingston Restoration Company.