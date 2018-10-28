Health Officials Cite High Death Rate From Lifestyle Diseases; Urge J’cans To Mind Their Health

Citing statistics that show a high number of deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Jamaica, health officials are urging persons to take responsibility for their health.

Medical practitioner at the Kingston Public Hospital, Dr Phillip Coombs, said 68 per cent of men and 74 per cent of women die from NCDs in Jamaica, and that number is growing each year.

“That is very high and we have to pay attention to these numbers and to make matters worse, the numbers have been increasing over the years,” he stressed.

Further, the medical practitioner pointed out that 60 per cent of Jamaican men were hypertensive and do not know, while 22 per cent of Jamaican women do not know they have high blood pressure.

“You cannot know if you have high blood pressure if you have a headache or if your eye and shoulder hurt. It is called the silent killer – so you have to go to the doctor; you can have high blood pressure without having a headache,” Coombs advised.

“Seasonings that are high in salt content, if used, should not have salt added again. Work out with a friend if you have a problem doing it alone, cut down on your salt and sugar intake also,” he further advised.

The KPH doctor noted that 54 per cent of Jamaicans are obese, which can lead to diabetes. He noted that diabetes can cause end organ damage, including loss of toes and limbs.

He said obesity can lead to low self esteem in children and this can follow them into adulthood. He cautioned against the consumption of sugary drinks, fatty, oily foods and inactivity.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey released last year, showed that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive; one in two is overweight/obese; and one in eight, suffers from diabetes.

“More than half of those who are suffering in these circumstances don’t even know it until it is too late,” Tufton highlighted.

Both Tufton and Coombs were speaking at the first in a series of road shows being staged by the health ministry, focusing on ‘Taking Responsibility’ at the Manchester High School Auditorium, in Mandeville, Manchester on Thursday.