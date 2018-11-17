Health inspectors provide training for Chinese business operators

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) in Clarendon are being lauded for initiating a programme that trains business owners who are Chinese nationals and their Jamaican workers in food safety, in order to improve the standards in their establishments.

Public Health Inspector from the Clarendon Health Services, Gabrielle Jackson, who is the Zone Supervisor for the Spalding Health District, explained that normally people who work in food establishments would take a test for the food handler’s permit, but for the Chinese nationals, the language barrier made it a bit more complicated.

Health inspectors say as a result initiatives were introduced to use interpreters and a bit of creativity to pass on the training which would a part in maintaining satisfactory levels of food safety compliance, at the organisations that the Chinese nationals operated.

The Public Health Inspector noted that the Clarendon team decided to take a new approach and train the Chinese nationals and their Jamaican workers in an effort to assist them more with functioning effectively and adhering to the food safety requirements.

Part of the training saw public health officials even going to those Chinese operators who were finding it difficult to reach training classes based on their hectic work schedule.

“We had a desire to do something that would make a difference. We initiated the workshop which would train the Chinese nationals in the required food safety areas. We had to meet them halfway because there were some who were not able to close the facilities to attend the training and so we decided to take the training to them and have the training in groups” Jackson added.

Under the initiative, some 24 Chinese nationals were trained recently in areas of personal hygiene, food protection, proper hand washing, solid waste management, food storage, pest control, general sanitation, keeping bathrooms clean and how a food handler should dress.

The Jamaican workers were trained on November 14 in workplace ethics, interpersonal relationships, and also how to deal with the language barrier.

Jackson pointed out that the training has been successful as the group used interpreters and presentation tools to assist with the workshops.