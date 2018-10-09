Health Impact Survey A Must For Riverton Communities – JET

Arguing that the Riverton dump continues to be one of the biggest threats to public health for those living and working in proximity, the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is contending that there is an urgent need for a health impact survey of communities surrounding the disposal site.

“This (health impact survey) was promised by the Jamaican Government after the last major fire in 2015, but has not been done,” read a review by JET, which was released yesterday.

JET’s recommendation comes in the wake of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) recently releasing the findings of an air-quality study it conducted during and after the Riverton dump fire, which in August, blanketed the Corporate Area in smoke for several days.

MARKED INCREASES IN TOXIC GASES

NEPA’s findings showed “marked increases” in toxic gases and particulate matter that could have possible health impact, especially to sensitive groups.

The report further outlined that the fire at the dump resulted in deteriorated air quality that affected southern St Andrew and Kingston, as well as sections of south eastern St Catherine.

It also showed that 46 pollutants were detected from the analyses conducted on volatile organic compound samples, 34 of which were detected above the lower concentration limit of the method of analysis.

However, JET is of the opinion that all air-quality data used to compile the report should have been proactively disseminated to the public along with the document.

The organisation further recommended that Riverton and its environs be classified as a critical air pollution exposure site.

JET also suggested that the expanded air quality monitoring programme for Jamaica, which was announced earlier, be fast-tracked and emphasis placed on improving air quality monitoring around Riverton.

“The programme should include more monitoring sites, monitoring of more pollutants and regular updates to the public on air quality in the area,” it said.

The Trust also renewed its calls for local air-quality standards to be updated to keep them in line with international World Health Organization guideline limits.