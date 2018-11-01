Has Release Of Reputed Gangster Triggered Review Of Ja’s Parole System?

There are indications that the release of a reputed gangster, who was sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison, has triggered a directive from the National Security Council (NSC) for a comprehensive review of the parole process.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed yesterday that the NSC, during its last meeting, directed the Ministry of National Security to carry out the review after the security forces raised concerns about parole being granted to “offenders whose release has been assessed as being contrary to the public interest, given the magnitude of their criminal antecedents”.

According to law-enforcement sources, the concerns raised by the security forces follow the release of ‘Richie Poo’, whose real name is Kevin Tyndale, believed to be a former member of the Gideon Warriors gang based in August Town, St Andrew.

“He was released with no conditions attached,” said one source.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed yesterday that Tyndale was released on parole but disputed the assertion that it was without conditions.

In September 2005, Tyndale was sentenced to three terms of 30 years in prison, each at hard labour, after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation, and wounding with intent.

The sentences were to run concurrently.

The OPM indicated in a statement that the concerns by the security forces were raised during last Thursday’s meeting of the NSC, which was chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“In response to these concerns, the council has directed that a comprehensive review of the parole process within the Department of Correctional Services be undertaken,” the statement said.

Further, Jamaica House said that the NSC gave instructions that “strong interim measures be considered until this review process has been completed”.

According to the OPM, Holness made it clear that the assurance of community safety remained the foremost priority of the Government.

However, it said that the Government continued to support the process of rehabilitation and reintegration of reformed prisoners back into the society.

“Eligible persons will receive due consideration within a framework that does not compromise public safety,” the OPM said.