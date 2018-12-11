Blog Post

11 December 2018

Guns in Kalado photograph are fake – police

By
Kalado pictured with what police say are fake guns.Kalado pictured with what police say are fake guns.

 

The police force’s communications arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), has stated that the guns seen in a widely-circulated photograph of dancehall entertainer Kalado are fake.

“The police made checks and the guns were fake, they were props for a music video,” a representative of the CCU told Loop News reporter Claude Mills.

Since yesterday, a photograph with Kalado sitting in a police station with three guns on a desk suggested that the deejay was in trouble with the cops. However, that is not the case.

Kalado is known for the songs, ‘Bad Inna Bed’ and ‘Bruk Foreigner’.

