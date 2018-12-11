Guns in Kalado photograph are fake – police

The police force’s communications arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), has stated that the guns seen in a widely-circulated photograph of dancehall entertainer Kalado are fake.

“The police made checks and the guns were fake, they were props for a music video,” a representative of the CCU told Loop News reporter Claude Mills.

Since yesterday, a photograph with Kalado sitting in a police station with three guns on a desk suggested that the deejay was in trouble with the cops. However, that is not the case.

Kalado is known for the songs, ‘Bad Inna Bed’ and ‘Bruk Foreigner’.