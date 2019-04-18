Gunmen shoot up Spalding Police Station; cop injured

Gunmen on Wednesday evening shot up the Spalding Police Station in North West Clarendon, which falls within the Manchester Police Division.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but the attack has been confirmed by the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Reports are that the station come under attack from a group of brazen gunmen and a policeman was shot and injured in the process, and has since been hospitalised.

“We can confirm that the Spalding Police Station came under fire from gunmen this evening. One policeman was shot. The details are sketchy at this time,” a representative of the CCU told Loop News.

Further details on the attack will be provided as they become available.

Spalding, which sits on the border between Clarendon and Manchester, was also the scene of high drama in February of this year when a police officer on duty in the town was attacked by a bus operator, during which the officer responded by shooting and injuring the businessman

The incident was captured on video, which went viral on social media, and triggered a protest, during which a police service vehicle was damaged and the cop in question had to seek refuge in a business establishment.

The situation was only brought under control by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) who came on the scene and intervened to assist the police to restore public order in the town.

At least four persons were later arrested for their suspected roles in the protest actions, and the bus operator was also slapped with a number of charges after being hospitalised for his injuries.