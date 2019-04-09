Blog Post

News from us
09 April 2019

Gun recovered in Kingston after antics at a home

|
By
|
0 Comment
|

A man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Cedar Valley Road in Kingston 6 on Friday, April 5.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner police are that about 11:30 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a man running towards a house.

The man was observed throwing an object inside the house.

He was then accosted and the object retrieved and found to be a 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges.

The man was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

09April

TUNE IN!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

32-y-o woman dies in taxi crash
0 Comment
Trelawny police hard-pressed to contain serious crimes
0 Comment
Cherry Gardens man killed in horrific crash on PJ Patterson Highway
0 Comment
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial
RSS
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram