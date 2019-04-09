Gun recovered in Kingston after antics at a home

A man was taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Cedar Valley Road in Kingston 6 on Friday, April 5.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner police are that about 11:30 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a man running towards a house.

The man was observed throwing an object inside the house.

He was then accosted and the object retrieved and found to be a 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges.

The man was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.