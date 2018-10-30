Growth & Jobs | JN Competition Grows Hitchener’s Business

A year after winning the ‘Make-up Category’ in the 2017 JNSBL Barber and Beauty Battle, make-up artist Ariel Hitchener is receiving more requests for her services from a wide range of clients, and is grateful for the exposure which she gained from entering the annual competition.

Since winning, Hitchener has moved to a new location, expanded her operations, and is steadily attracting more clients.

“I have received more wedding appointments since winning. And, I also used my prize money to open a new location in Half-Way Tree, where I can do make-up, nails, and provide better service for my clients. The location is central, hence they can find me without too much hassle,” she stated.

A past student of Ardenne and St Hugh’s high schools, she pointed out that the experience, knowledge and exposure she gained, has enabled her to acquire new clients and serve her previous ones better.

“Persons who know me are proud of me; and they keep telling me, ‘I saw you in the paper’,” she related. However, she pointed out that she did not plan to enter the competition because she is extremely shy. “However, my family, friends and past lecturers encouraged me, and I decided to give it a try. In the end, I was successful and have no regrets that I participated.”

PASSION FOR NAILS

Hitchener, who markets her skills through referrals and via social media, always wanted to pursue a career in the beauty industry. She developed the passion to do nails after watching videos on YouTube, while attending high school.

“I used to watch nail and make-up designs on YouTube and other social media platforms, and practice them on myself and family members. In that process, I found that I enjoyed it and the idea to pursue a career became a possibility,” she stated.

After fifth form, she decided that the industry was one in which she could make a name for herself, and made the decision to become certified in the field.

“I did not go to sixth form, instead, I enrolled in a make-up course at Face Place School of Aesthetics and then attended the Excelsior Community College, where I was certified in cosmetology and beauty therapy because, I wanted to learn all aspects of the beauty business and be competent to work in any area,” she said.

Hitchener was also grateful for the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship during the JNSBL Barber and Beauty Battle; and to receive the HEART Trust/NTA certification.

“The Heart Trust/NTA Level III certification is beneficial; and, I plan to gain more certification in the industry, specifically in the area of massage therapy, as I am planning to operate a full-service spa one day,” she explained.

Gillian Hyde, general manager, JNSBL, congratulated Hitchener for her success in the competition and applauded her decision to expand her operations and increase her clientele. “I am extremely proud of her and what she has achieved.”

“Her success is in keeping with our objectives in the competition, which is to assist the contestants to embrace entrepreneurship as well as to provide relevant capacity development and exposure, from which they can strengthen and expand their operations. We at JNSBL stand ready to assist her continued development as an entrepreneur,” Hyde stated.

… Managing Clients Better

Being Jamaica’s ‘Best Make-up Artist’ for 2017 has meant more clients and longer hours for the reserved beautician. To ensure that she can serve them effectively and spend time with her son, she has implemented a structured appointment system.

“I used to set appointments before, but now I am more structured to ensure that I manage my clients better. Consequently, my day starts at 9:30 a.m., when I see my first client; and I normally try to serve the last one by about 6 p.m. Naturally, there are times when I work later; however, I try not to do that too often,” she explained.

Although she enjoys this aspect of make-up, Hitchener also hopes to do special effects make-up in a movie setting. For her, taking on that challenge would tie in with her hobby.

“I enjoy designing things, in addition to doing art and craft, which I pursue in my spare time. Doing special effects make-up would, therefore, link with that; and it would combine the two things that I really enjoy doing,” she said.

“I have done this type of make-up for persons participating in carnival and it was well received. I do hope that I get the chance to do special effects make-up, more frequently,” Hitchener stated.