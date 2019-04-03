Grange Hill High School student held in relation to guard’s death

A Grange Hill High School student who has been on suspension from the institution has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the stabbing death of a security guard on duty at the Westmoreland school on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Clifton Lumley of a Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland address.

The police are seeking at least one other student in relation to the killing.

Reports are that about 2:40 p.m., the guard was stabbed during an attack by two individuals at the school.

Reports are that a group of boys who were on suspension went onto the school compound and were instructed to leave by the guard.

The boys reportedly resisted, and the police were called.

On the arrival of law enforcers, the boys left the school.

But after the police left the institution, the boys returned, and an argument and a tussle reportedly developed between members of the group and the guard.

During what was said to have been a direct attack from two of the students, one reportedly stabbed the guard multiple times.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the incident.