Gov’t Subsidising Exam Fees Of Secondary Level PATH Students

The Government will be providing examination subsidies for secondary level students sitting exit examinations in 2019 in the following subject areas Mathematics, English Language, a Science subject, Information Technology or EDPM and a Marketable skill area in Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J) and City and Guilds examinations.

The Ministry of Education says full subsidy payment will also be made for up to eight subjects for students on PATH and wards of the State who are eligible to receive the support.

The ministry explains that full subsidy means that the Government will undertake the cost of all fees associated with the examination which includes entry fee, subject fees, practical fees, fees for orals and all other fees related to the subject.

Examination co-ordinators are allowed to modify the subsidy document to include the additional subjects for these students.

At the same time, the education ministry is reminding school administrators that students registering to sit various exit level examinations for the 2018-2019 academic year, should do so in keeping with their career pathways, interests, and abilities.

The ministry is also reminding that students entering the fourth form should all be settled into a course of study for the following two years and those exiting the secondary level should have met the minimum standard of a National School Leaving Certificate with the minimum subjects attained in either CSEC, City and Guilds, NVQJ or CVQ being Mathematics, English Language and a marketable TVET skill.

Students, according to the ministry, may complete up to eight subjects but should be encouraged to exit the secondary level with at least five subjects which should include Mathematics, English and a marketable TVET subject.

Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid noted that with the introduction of a guaranteed seven-year (Grades 7-13) programme of study whereby students can access education through structured and regulated learning, more students will be remaining in school up to Grades 12-13 and hence will require additional support for examination subsidy at that level.

“The Education Ministry will also provide a subsidy for three units in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) each year, which includes the compulsory subject and two others. The full subsidy will be provided for the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J) and two subjects in City and Guilds,” he added.