Government Reviewing Petrojam’s HR Manager’s $13-Million Contract

The Government is reviewing the multimillion-dollar contract paid to Yolande Ramharrack, the woman employed by the board of Petrojam Limited as its human resources manager, but without the required qualification.

Ramharrack was recruited for the post after the forced removal of the former human resources manager, who has since taken the ministry to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal for unfair dismissal.

At Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations (PAAC) committee meeting on Wednesday, the meeting sought answers.

“I have had discussions with the new board chairman, and I have outlined the concerns. He is aware of them. I have also had discussion with the general manager for them to look at the matter to see how best it may be addressed and corrected,” said Permanent Secretary Audrey Sewell in response to a question from PAAC chairman Dr Wykeham McNeill.

According to Sewell, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) was waiting for a response from Petrojam’s management.

“We at the OPM, at the ministry, we are waiting on the current leadership of Petrojam, and the board, to report to us on what actions are being taken to address the matter,” Sewell responded to McNeill.

The PAAC previously heard that in fewer than two months, Ramharrack’s salary had moved from $10.5 million to $13.04 million.

Petrojam, one of the agencies under the energy portfolio, has been brought into disrepute with allegations of corruption, nepotism, and cronyism.