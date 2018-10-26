Go Run Running Club Names Lupus Foundation Of Jamaica As Its Charity

On August 25, Go Run Running Club partnered with LASCOiDrade and hosted a charity-based run called LASCOiDrade Break of Dawn Breakfast 5k Run/Walk, where the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica was selected as its charity. The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica supports and provides knowledge to persons living with the disease as well as spreads awareness in Jamaica.

Go Run Running Club has committed to making this event an annual one in a bid to raise funds to help the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica to carry out its mandate.

Go Run Running Club was formed three years ago by Ferhandi Henry. It was formed out of a love for fitness and wellness and a desire to share this love with others.

The club currently has a membership of 20 and continues to grow.

It has weekly runs on a Tuesday and Thursday from Loshusan, Barbican, that range between three and four miles.

“Go Run Running Club is happy to play its part in helping to contribute by bringing awareness to our members as well as the wider community about lupus and the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica and its work. We would also like to get our club’s vision across by promoting exercise through doing what our name suggests, ‘Go Run’,” said a spokesperson.

On October 18, proceeds from the run in the amount of $60,000 were handed over to the Lupus Foundation at their meeting held at its New Kingston office.