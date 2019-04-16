Ghanaian held at NMIA trying to reach Canada on bogus documents

Seth Asar wanted to live the North American dream.

So the Ghanaian national flew to Jamaica and then unwisely attempted to board a flight to Toronto, Canada.

But his effort was thwarted by alert immigration officials at the Norman Manley International Airport, who discovered that he was traveling with false documents.

The man from Accra, Ghana was arrested and charged.

Asar appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering forged documents and one count of forgery.

After listening carefully to arguments from defence attorney, Charles Williams, Parish Judge, Vaughn Smith, showed a tad of mercy.

After originally fining Asar $50,000 or 30 days in prison for each offence, he later removed the fine for forgery and admonished and discharged the African, much to the delight of Williams.

This means Asar will have to pay a fine of $100,000 or spent a month in custody, after which he stands to be deported back to his native Ghana, due to a recommendation made by the judge to the Minister of National Security.

Throughout the court proceedings, Asar seemed jaded, and a solemn look appeared on his face as he was handcuffed and led out of the court by a police sergeant on duty.