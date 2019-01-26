Four shot and killed in and around May Pen in 24 hours

Police are keeping a close watch on several communities in and around May Pen, Clarendon following a set of attacks by gunmen that have claimed the lives of four persons between Wednesday and Thursday.

In one of the incidents, a man and a woman were shot and killed along Mineral Heights Boulevard, Mineral Heights Housing Scheme, Clarendon on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Amanda McNally of Penguin Key, May Pen, Clarendon and an unidentified male who appears to be in his early 30’s, brown complexion, medium build, and sports a cornrow hairstyle.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., explosions were heard in the area when the police were summoned. On the arrival of the lawmen, both persons were seen riddled with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Hours before the double murder, a man identified as Alvin Russell, a 39-year-old peanut vendor, of Evans Avenue in Effortville, Clarendon was shot dead by unknown assailants in his community.

Reports are that about 9:45 a.m., Russell was watching a football training session in his community when two armed men approached him and opened gunfire hitting him multiple times. The police were summoned and Russell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Astley James, a 57-year-old resident of Farm district, Clarendon was shot dead by unknown assailants in his community.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 8:30 p.m., lawmen responded to loud explosions heard in the area and on their arrival, James was seen in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on a roadway. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.