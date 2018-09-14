Four Arrested For Illegally Selling Medication Without Prescriptions

The police say charges are pending against four persons who were arrested during an operation at popular pharmacy in downtown Kingston

They say the owner, a pharmacist and two employees are expected to be charged with selling drugs without prescription.

The police say a team from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) along with personnel from the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica visited the pharmacy about 1 o’ clock yesterday afternoon and observed the irregularities in how drugs are being sold.

The four were later taken into custody in connection with the improprieties.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Victor Barrett is warning members of the public to be careful when purchasing pharmaceuticals and desist from buying tablets that require a prescription over the counter.”

The C-TOC says it is moving apace to have pharmacies comply with the regulations stipulated by the Pharmacy Act and is encouraging members of the public to share information by contacting 876-809-1706 about any impropriety.