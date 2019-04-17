Former WICB president Pat Rousseau is dead

Prominent Jamaican attorney-at-law and former president of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Patrick ‘Pat’ Rousseau has died.

Rousseau reportedly passed away on Tuesday night, after ailing for sometime.

He spent more than five decades at the law firm, Myers, Fletcher and Gordon, and was WICB president from 1996 to 2001.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt, in a statement, expressed sadness at Rousseau’s passing.

“Pat was a strong man, always very focussed and determined. He was a sharp legal and business mind, and it was reflected during his time in charge of the organization,” Skerritt said.

He added, “On behalf of the Directors, Management and Staff of Cricket West Indies, we honour his legacy and his contribution to the game in the Caribbean and mourn his loss alongside his family, friends and the people of Jamaica.”

He also described Rousseau as being passionate about his work, loving life and being a keen follower of sport.

The CWI president also credited Rousseau, along with former chief marketing executive Chris Dehring, as being instrumental in signing a record (at the time) international television deal for the WICB, now CWI, with Sky Sports and convincing the International Cricket Council to stage the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 in the Caribbean.

“Pat was also the driving force behind the incorporation of the WICB in November 1998 – starting the transformation of the organization into becoming a more corporate operation – and the permanent relocation of the Corporate Headquarters to Antigua,” Skerritt said.