Former top cop calls for prosecution of other ‘death squad’ members

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mark Shields, believes the conviction of rogue cop, Constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown on three counts of murder should not be the end of the matter.

The former Scotland Yard detective has called for continued pressure to be placed on other members of the JCF who may have worked with Brown, who was part of what became known as the ‘police death squad’.

“We need to ensure that the Jamaica Constabulary Force acknowledges this (development),” said Shield in an interview with Loop News.

Shields said it was important that officials within the JCF come out with a strategy where they will review the checks and balances to ensure that it never happens again. My hope is that investigations will continue to identify all of those who were involved in these incidents and others like it,” Shields told Loop News in an interview on Friday.

Shields suggested that the entire scheme was organized and orchestrated.

Police suggested that the underground unit, that reportedly operated out of the parish of Clarendon, consisted of rogue members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, (JCF) who would target and execute criminal suspects at the behest of their superiors.

On Thursday a six-member jury found Brown guilty on all five charges on which he was indicted, including the three counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to murder and one count of wounding. He will be sentenced on December 20.

Despite the close to two-month trial coming to an end, the retired DCP Shields believes it should not be the end of the matter.

The former Scotland Yard detective lamented that there has long been a mistrust of the JCF by members of the public.

“I think first and foremost it’s a milestone case because this is the first time that anyone (in the JCF) has been convicted for murder on this particular scale. There has been plenty of rumours about death squads within the JCF but like I said this the first time we have actually got concrete evidence and I think the concerning thing is, it’s quite clear that whatever has gone on appears to have gone on for some time,” Shields stated. The former top cop said the systematic extermination of people who some within the JCF have decided must be killed is an alarming situation. “Because however guilty people are, everybody is entitled to their day in court,” he asserted.

Shields said he is always concerned that whenever a police officer is convicted of a serious crime it tarnishes the good work that is done by the vast majority of JCF officers. “They go out there day in and day out and every now and again they are let down by a minority of their colleagues who are basically criminals,” he charged.

Shields noted that during his trial, Brown and his defence team argued that he was merely carrying the orders of his superiors when three men, all with previous convictions, were executed in two different incidents.

Said Shields: “It’s not a defence to say I was just obeying orders because that’s just as ridiculous as somebody who’s working in a Nazi concentration camp saying the same thing. There’s a right to life which everybody understands and no one, in any circumstance should order another person to kill somebody so that defence does not hold any water at all.”

Brown was convicted for the January 2009 murder of 21-year-old Robert ‘Gutty’ Dawkins on the Palmers Cross main road in Clarendon. He was also convicted for the murder of Dwayne ‘Murderous’ Douglas and Andrew ‘Suga’ Fearon on the Swansea main road, also in Clarendon on December 13, 2012.