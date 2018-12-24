Blog Post

24 December 2018

Former Security Minister Dwight Nelson dies

Dwight Nelson

Former National Security Minister, Dwight Nelson has died.

Nelson passed away early Monday morning at hospital, after ailing for some time.

Condolences have already began pouring in on social media for the 72-year-old retired politician and trade unionist who served as national security minister in the Bruce Golding administration.

The Jamaica Labour Party, via twitter on Monday morning, offered its condolences to the family and friends of Nelson.

