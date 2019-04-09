Five shot, two dead, in Olympic Gardens

Five people were shot, two fatally, by gunmen in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Monday night.

Police report that about 8:30 pm, a group of people was standing in the Tower Hill section of the community when a car drove up and men carrying guns alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, hitting a number of people from the group.

The gunmen then hastily made their escape.

The police were alerted and, upon their arrival, five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where two were pronounced dead.

Police are still in the area investigating the matter.