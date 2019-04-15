Blog Post

15 April 2019

Family, friends bid farewell to Dorraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Family, friends and colleagues of beloved veteran broadcaster Dorraine Samuels turned out in droves to celebrate her life this morning.

Her thanksgiving service was held at the University Chapel at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Samuels passed away on March 26 losing her battle to cancer.

She is survived by three children. Her husband — actor and tourism executive Karl Binger — pre-deceased her in 2011.

