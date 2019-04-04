Election in high gear in East Portland

As expected, East Portlanders are keenly stepping out to make their mark in todays local election. The town that is the birthplace of tourism for Jamaica has seen some hotels with increased local guest bookings which appears to correspond with the election activity. Hotels on the outskirts of polling stations contacted by the Bess 100 News say guests have seen helicopters circling and can hear vuvuzelas blowing, but otherwise its like any day in paradise.

Tony “Jah T” Lawrence, reported that even with the expected Portland showers, voters were determined to get out early and citizens lined up to have their say in the future of their section of the parish.

There are a few however, nearer the pollling stations who say that there seems to be an increase in numbers of strange faces wearing green in the area and numerous buses parked. The remark was that it seems like a sea of green was bussed in.

The Tiny East Bay Villas when contacted, said any vacant rooms they had was very quickly filled by local guests and said all staff had exercised their right to vote. East Portlanders have a tradition of voting they said to our newsroom and staff queued up to vote from as early as 4:00am. The polls will close at 5.00pm today and as expected, those who cant walk, have been ceremoniously picked up and chauffeured to make their mark count in this 2019 by-election.

After the count we will see how many of the 36,315 eligible voters went to the polls and most important, will 30 years of voting history continue….Or will there be a historic change.