Elderly woman perishes in St Andrew fire

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a pensioner, believed to be in her 90s, perished in a fire at her home on Delacree Lane in St Andrew yesterday.

The woman has been identified as Eugenie East.

Reports are that residents saw fire coming from East’s home about 3:30 pm and summoned the fire department. The Trench Town Fire Department responded and during cooling down operations, her body was found among the debris.

The police said they are now awaiting a post mortem to determine how to proceed with their investigations.

The damage to the house, which the police said was uninsured, is estimated at $2.5 million.