Elderly woman attacked and robbed in Kgn; no response from onlookers

An elderly woman was attacked and physically abused by criminals during a brazen daylight robbery in downtown Kingston on Friday.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., the woman was on Princess Street conducting business in the busy commercial hub, when she was approached by men who demanded that she hand over her valuables.

The woman reportedly refused to comply with the demand.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was then struck in the face and pushed to the ground by the men.

Reports are that while the attack was taking place, the woman was crying out for help, but no one went to her rescue, with the men grabbing her bag before fleeing the scene.

Indications are that onlookers watched the incident in full, but none intervened, seemingly out of fear.

The police said they have launched a search for the attackers.