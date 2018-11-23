Economy grew by 1.9% in September quarter – PIOJ

The Jamaican economy grew by an estimated 1.9 per cent in the July to September quarter, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Itt was the second consecutive quarter of relatively significant growth, following the 2.2 per cent growth recorded in the April to June quarter. The 2.2 per cent growth represented the biggest quarterly growth in the Jamaican economy in 10 years.

In announcing the latest quarterly growth on Wednesday at the PIOJ’s quarterly media briefing, the planning institute’s director general, Dr Wayne Henry, said it was indicative of the continued strengthening of the pace of economic growth for the fiscal year.

Henry, in outlining the reasons for the growth, said: “The projected outturn for the July to September 2018 quarter, largely reflected the positive impact of increased domestic demand, pushed by record levels of employment, increased consumer and business confidence, expansion of capacity utilisation in the mining and quarrying industry, increased construction activities with the expansion of the road network, building of new hotel rooms and other commercial buildings and continued stability in the macro economic environment.”

He told the media briefing that real GDP growth for the October to December quarter is also projected to be in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.