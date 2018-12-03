East Kgn police seek help to identify human head found in Bull Bay

The Kingston Eastern police are still seeking the public’s assistance to identify the head of a human being that was found on the Bull Bay main road on Sunday, November 4.

Reports are that about 10:50 a.m., residents alerted the police that the human head was found.

A police team responded and found the head, which appears to be male, beside a white plastic bucket and a multi-coloured sheet, near the roadway.

The crime scene was processed, and the head was removed to the morgue.

The police are asking anyone who can identify the head, or anyone with information that can assist them in their investigation, to contact the Elleston Road CIB at 876-928-4200, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.