Double murder in August Town, St Andrew

A team of police investigators is still at the scene where two men were shot dead by gunmen in August Town, St Andrew on Tuesday evening.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., residents in the Dallas Lane section of the community heard several loud explosions and alerted the police.

On the arrival of law enforcers, a search was carried out in the community and the bodies of two males were found.

The identities of the deceased men have not yet been revealed.

The shooting comes several weeks after three persons were shot – two fatally– in two separate incidents only a few hours apart, in August Town. Those shootings occurred on October 26.

August Town, a typical hotbed of violent crimes traditionally, made national headlines when it recorded no murder for 2016, but since then, gang feuding has eroded the gains, with multiple deaths being recorded in the process.