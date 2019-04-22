Desperate search on for missing St Andrew teacher

The police are making an appeal for information that can assist them to locate a missing St Andrew teacher.

The man, 41-year-old Samuel Martin of Waterloo Close, St Andrew, has been missing since Friday, April 19.

An investigation has been ongoing since a report was made to the Matilda’s Corner police in St Andrew on Saturday, April 20.

With no breakthrough so far, the police are now seeking the public’s assistance to unearth new investigative leads in the case.

Martin is of dark complexion, medium built, and is about 175 centimetres (five feet nine inches) tall.

He was last seen on Friday, April 19 at about 6:30 p.m. in Mandeville, Manchester, dressed in a navy blue shirt and black shorts.

He has not been heard from since, and efforts to locate him have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information or knowing the whereabouts of Samuel Martin is being asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner Police Station at 876-978-6003, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.