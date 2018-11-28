Death Squad Trial: Cops took victim into room and shot him – witness

A robot taxi operator, turned prosecution witness, told the death squad trial of three Clarendon-based policemen on Tuesday that the deceased, Andrew Bisson, was taken inside a one bedroom board house and shot to death.

Bisson was killed after he had identified himself and after he had told the accused cops that his father was a policeman, the taxi operator told the court.

Bisson was allegedly shot and killed by Detective Corporal Kevin Adams, District Constable Howard Brown and Constable Carl Bucknor at a premises at Cornpiece district in Clarendon on September 5, 2011. The three are now on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston in what is now the third edition of the so-called death squad trial. The presiding judge is Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The witness told the court that he had gone to the premises to see a mechanic and, while at the location, about 18 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force turned up, supposedly in search of guns.

According to the witness, after identifying themselves as the police, they rounded up about eight men and took them inside a building on the premises. Bisson, the witness said, identified himself to the three accused while he was being questioned. He was then removed from the group and taken inside a one room board structure by the three cops.

The witness told the court that Bisson was heard saying, “Mi daddy a police.” One of the three policemen reportedly responded by saying: “Mi nuh care yuh daddy a wha. Yuh ago dead.” Several explosions were then heard, after which the cops dragged Bisson’s body from the building, threw it into a motor car and left the scene.

Lead defence attorney, Valerie Neita Robertson sought to bore holes in the witness’ testimony. Several times she branded him a liar. The veteran Queen’s Counsel questioned the names he had used on two statements. The witness revealed that he had given a total of five statements to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). But, while the policemen were charged by INDECOM in 2014, the witness said he did not give his correct name until 2018 because he was fearful.

When Neita Robertson suggested to the witness that he was not at the scene when Bisson was killed – after he incorrectly identified Corporal Adams as ‘Chucky’ Brown – and again called him a liar, the witness, who will resume his testimony Wednesday morning, said he was not lying.

Constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown is the first of 12 cops who were charged with murder by INDECOM in 2014 to be convicted. He was found guilty of three counts of murder on November 18 and is set for sentencing on December 20. That was at the end of the second death squad trial.

Brown and Corporal Roan Morrison were found not guilty of murder in the first death squad trial in 2017. The so-called police death squad which reportedly numbered 16, reportedly carried out extrajudicial killings of criminal suspects on the instructions of their superiors. Squad members operated out of the central Jamaica parish of Clarendon between 2009 and 2013.