Danville Walker leaving Observer, ATL

Managing Director of the Jamaica Observer newspaper and Appliance Traders Limited (ATL), Danville Walker is set to shortly demit his post at the entities to pursue other interests.

This is according to impeccable Loop News sources with knowledge of the development.

Walker has been managing director of the Jamaica Observer for the past seven years. In 2014, he also assumed the managing director role at ATL.

Both companies are part of the ATL Group which also includes ATL Automotive and FYAH 105 FM.

According to our sources, Walker will be replaced at the Jamaica Observer by veteran Barbadian broadcaster, Julian Rogers. It is not immediately known who will replace him as managing director of ATL.

However, our sources have indicated that Walker, who is a former Director of Elections and former Commissioner of Customs, could be making a return to the public service. He ran on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket in the 2011 General Election when he was defeated by Peter Bunting of the People’s National Party for the Central Manchester seat.

Walker served as the Director of Elections between 1997 and 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was forced to quit that position in the aftermath of the 2007 general election when information surfaced that he held dual citizenship.

He later worked as Commissioner of Customs, before entering representational politics, where he faced off with Bunting for the Central Manchester seat in the December, 2011 General Elections. Walker lost by a relatively slim margin, polling 10,042 votes to the 10,481 polled by Bunting.

After the election defeat, Walker joined the Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart-owned ATL Group as managing director of the Jamaica Observer in 2012.

Meanwhile, Rogers has served as managing director of MediaRogers.AG Inc, a multi-media company specialising in production, presentation and training for television, radio and new media, according to his LinkedIn account.

He also served as CEO for state-owned media company Caribbean News Group in Trinidad and Tobago and as general manager for the Observer Media Group in Antigua and Barbuda