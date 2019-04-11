Damion Crawford says he’s staying in East

People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for East Portland, Damion Crawford says he will remain as the PNP standard-bearer in the constituency following his crushing by-election defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party’s Ann-Marie Vaz.

Crawford made the announcement during a party meeting at the Port Antonio High School on Wednesday night.

“There is a question everyone is asking and I am going to give you the answer,” Crawford told Comrades.

“When they ask you what I am going to do, ‘Damion Crawford stays,'” he said to loud cheers from the party faithfuls.