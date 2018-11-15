Curfew imposed in Central Village, St Catherine

A curfew has been imposed in Central Village in the St Catherine South Police Division.

Only last week there was a major shooting incident in Central Village, with a fatality and injury to at least one other person, which was the latest of a number of major, gang-related crimes in the normally volatile community over recent times.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Southern Section

NORTH: Along Nelson Mandela Highway from the dirt road to Andrews Lane.

EAST: Along Andrews Lane from Nelson Mandela Highway to the Rio Cobre bank at the southern boundary.

SOUTH: Along the Rio Cobre River bank from Andrews Lane to the dirt road at the western boundary.

WEST: Along the dirt road from the southern boundary to Nelson Mandela Highway.

Northern Section

NORTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 662 metres from the football field at Zambia to Windsor Heights Road.

EAST: Along Windsor Heights Road from the northern boundary to Nelson Mandela Highway.

SOUTH: Along Mandela Highway from Windsor Heights Road to the western boundary.

WEST: Along the football field at Zambia from Nelson Mandela Highway to the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the operation are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.