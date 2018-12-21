Corporate Area businessman gone missing

Fifty-one-year-old Howard Hare, a businessman of Meade Close in the Kingston 19 area, has been missing since Friday, December 14.

Hare is of brown complexion, medium built, and is about 172 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Hare was last seen in Half-Way Tree.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact him since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Howard Hare is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421-2, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.