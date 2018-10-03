The name of the corporal has not been released, but according to law enforcement sources, the 52-year-old cop is assigned to operations unit in the St Catherine South Police Division.

The teen’s identity is being withheld.

The corporal and the boy were nabbed during a “snap operation” conducted along Myers Lane in the Newlands area by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Division (C-TOC).

“A second man was held in proximity to the car,” one source said in reference to the teen.

It’s reported that a third man, who investigators believe was to receive the guns, managed escaped.

When contacted this morning, Assistant Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who heads C-TOC, confirmed the arrests and the seizure of the two guns, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, law enforcement sources revealed that shortly after 8 p.m. detectives from C-TOC intercepted a motorcar that was being driven by the corporal along Myers Lane.

According to sources, the AK-47, “with serial number obscured”, and 15 rounds of ammunition, along with a Taurus nine millimetre pistol, were found in the trunk of the car.

Sources revealed, too, that the corporal’s licensed firearm and 34 rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition were also seized.