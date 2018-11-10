Cornwall Regional Hospital Gets 44 New Beds

(JIS): The Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St James, will now be able to accommodate more inpatients, with the addition of 44 new beds.

The 44 beds were officially handed over by Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, at a ceremony on the grounds of the hospital on Friday.

An additional 36 beds will be made available by the end of November, which will bring the total bed count at the hospital to 237.

In his address, Tufton said the additional beds will greatly improve the services being offered at the hospital, and will result in less wait time for persons to be admitted to the health-care facility.

“The 237 beds are distributed to different areas of specialisation, but will essentially ease a lot of the burden that we have had to encounter and deal with, as it relates to people waiting to be admitted,” he pointed out.

“From an inpatient care perspective, we can say we are making good progress in ensuring that we are moving to a level that is not exactly full capacity, but certainly able to accommodate more persons who have to spend more time at the hospital,” the minister added.

Tufton noted that considerable progress is being made at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in relation to service provision, and he lauded the staff and administration for the coordinated approach being employed to ensure that optimum care is being delivered to patients.

Tufton said the Government continues to work assiduously to ensure that the hospital becomes more accommodating for both patient and staff, with continued upgrading work being done.

“If you talk to patients and staff, you will see that they are becoming more comfortable. With each addition that takes place, the environment is becoming more comfortable to administer and do their work,” the minister noted.

Prior to the handover ceremony, Tufton conducted a tour of two wards at the hospital that house male and female patients, as well as an area under construction that will provide additional space for inpatient care.