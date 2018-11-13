Blog Post

News from us
13 November 2018

Cops search for missing mother and daughter

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
,

Police and a family in Duhaney Park, Kingston have launched a desperate search to locate a missing teenage girl and her four-month-old daughter, who have been missing since Saturday, November 10.

Jessica Burrell, 16, and her baby, Jaeunique Collins were last seen in their community around 5.30pm.

Jessica is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5) inches tall and Jaeunique is of brown complexion and slim build.

Jessica was wearing a red sleeveless turtle-neck dress and a pair of red slippers and Jaeunique was wearing a yellow floral dress. All efforts to locate them have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jessica Burrell and Jaeunique Collins is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876- 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Jaeunique Collins was available at the time of this publication.

 

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

23January

TUNE IN!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

No Shield For Cops – Mark Goes Hard On ‘Corrupt, Criminal, Beyond Help’ JCF
5 Comments
MoBay Mayor Wants ‘Justice Centre’ At Library Location
2 Comments
Can Anything Good Come From St Thomas?
1 Comment