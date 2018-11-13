Cops search for missing mother and daughter

Police and a family in Duhaney Park, Kingston have launched a desperate search to locate a missing teenage girl and her four-month-old daughter, who have been missing since Saturday, November 10.

Jessica Burrell, 16, and her baby, Jaeunique Collins were last seen in their community around 5.30pm.

Jessica is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5) inches tall and Jaeunique is of brown complexion and slim build.

Jessica was wearing a red sleeveless turtle-neck dress and a pair of red slippers and Jaeunique was wearing a yellow floral dress. All efforts to locate them have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jessica Burrell and Jaeunique Collins is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876- 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Jaeunique Collins was available at the time of this publication.