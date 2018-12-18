Cops search for missing 14-year-old female

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Renae Campbell of Frazer’s Content in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, December 15.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 158 centimetres (5 feet) tall. She also has a chipped tooth and a scar on the right side of her forehead.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., relatives discovered that Renae was not at home. An alarm was raised, however, all efforts to locate her failed.

When last seen, she was dressed in a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Campbell is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.