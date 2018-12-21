Blog Post

21 December 2018

Cops probing child pornographic video being circulated

The police have launched an investigation into a disturbing video that is being circulated on social media depicting child pornography.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday said it is advising members of the public to desist from sharing the video as that action constitutes an offence under the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The police have also indicated that there is a strong possibility that sharing the video will result in further trauma for the child.

The JCF said members of the public are strongly urged to delete the video any other related images upon receipt.

