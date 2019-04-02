Cops identify students ‘behind bottle-throwing’ after Champs

The police say they have identified a group of students who reportedly started a bottle-throwing incident in the vicinity of the National Stadium after the completion of the Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championship there on Saturday night.

“Based on our investigation, we have identified several of the students who started the incident,” a senior officer from the St Andrew Central Police Division told Loop News.

The investigating officer, however, declined to say which school(s) the ‘offending’ students attended, saying steps were being made to talk to the respective school officials before particular information is publicly disclosed.

The police say leading up to the championships, they had been hosting their peace for Champs initiative, which involved police officers reaching out to various school communities to inform students about the importance of maintaining peace around the highly emotional annual sporting event.

Reports are that on Saturday, a number of students were forced to scamper for cover as the altercation broke out between students from several schools.

The police said as a result of the sudden development, some students who were still inside the stadium, were told to remain inside while law enforcers moved to bring the situation under control outside the facility.