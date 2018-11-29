Blog Post

29 November 2018

Cops bag pistol and ammunition in East Kingston

File photo 

A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized a firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Chavez Avenue, Kingston 3 on Tuesday, November 27.

Reports are that about 745 p.m., police personnel were in the area and saw a man who aroused their suspicion.

On seen the police, the man reportedly threw an object over a wall onto a premises and ran.

The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.

