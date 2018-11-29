29 November 2018
Cops bag pistol and ammunition in East Kingston
||
0 Comment|
|
A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized a firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Chavez Avenue, Kingston 3 on Tuesday, November 27.
Reports are that about 745 p.m., police personnel were in the area and saw a man who aroused their suspicion.
On seen the police, the man reportedly threw an object over a wall onto a premises and ran.
The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations continue into the find.