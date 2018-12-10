Cop now confirmed dead from police station shooting in St Mary

A police officer who was wounded in a gun attack in which a woman was killed has died from his injuries.

The woman who was shot and killed at the Islington Police Station in St Mary on Sunday afternoon has been identified. She is 62-year-old Dawnette Maxwell of Galina in the parish.

Police confirmed Monday morning that officer, District Constable Toyan ‘T-Jay’ Ormsby, who was attached to the Islington Police Station, has also died.

On Sunday, the police declined to provide details behind the shooting, but sources told Loop News that the policeman was believed to have carried out the shooting, including of himself.

District Constable Toyan ‘T-Jay’ Ormsby

Reports are that about 1:45 p.m., gunshots were heard on the station compound. When checks were made, the woman and the district constable were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured man and woman were taken to hospital, where Maxwell was pronounced dead and the police officer was admitted in serious condition.

He has since died.

Reports are that Maxwell visited the station and got into an argument with Ormsby about a controversial matter, after which the shooting took place.

On Sunday, the Chaplaincy Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force offered grief counselling to the parties who were affected by the incident.

The Community Safety and Security Branch has also been directed to offer support.

Loop News continues to follow the story, with more details expected to come.