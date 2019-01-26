Collaboration now more vital than ever to secure Jamaica – Chang

National Security Minister Horace Chang says the current dynamic of global insecurity impacts means that a collaborative approach between the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and external partners is now more vital than ever.

Minister Chang was speaking at the opening of the joint US, JDF Defense and Security seminar at Up Park Camp in Kingston.

The three-day seminar is presented by the William J Perry Center (WJPC) for Hemispheric Defense Studies in the US and is adapted from the flagship Caribbean defence and security course held every two years at the National Defense University in Washington DC.

The hosting of the seminar could not be timelier for Jamaica and the region, Minister Changsaid, given the number of crime and security challenges presently confronting it.

“Transnational organized crime and the connected high rates of crime and violence, human trafficking and the imminent threat posed by cyber-criminals are but a few of the challenges that we must confront by 2019,” Chang said.

He added that the unique security profile of the region is shaped by three main factors: climate, migration and criminal flows.

Among the topics examined during the seminar were an Overview of the Jamaican and Caribbean Security Environments, Organized Crime and a Strategic Vision for the Hemispheric Defense Agenda. The William J Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies is part of the US Department of Defense, focusing specifically on the defence needs and concerns of the Western Hemisphere.