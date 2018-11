The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has signed Memoranda of Understanding with three Nigerian universities to enhance co-operation between the local institution and Nigeria’s educational sector. The other institutions are Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Ondo State University of Science and Technology.

The agreements were signed in Nigeria on Wednesday, November 21 by CMU President, Professor Fritz Pinnock, and Deputy President, Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, following talks with faculty members.

Under the arrangements, CMU will assist the institutions in the development and expansion of maritime, engineering and logistics programmes, and facilitate faculty and student exchanges and joint research and publications.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Professor Pinnock said the MOUs will help to strengthen the relationship between the countries.

“CMU has developed the capacity to provide cutting-edge tuition and consultancy services over its nearly 40 years of existence, and is now determined to share its expertise with the African community by initiating new programmes of South-South co-operation,” he explained.

Professor Pinnock said the initiative will also help to overcome the deficiencies of the past in which African and Caribbean communities were perceived as consumers, rather than producers of technological innovation.

“CMU is an international university, and Africa, South America and China are at the top of our radar. We are in the education export business and the future is about global linkages. We are innovators and the world is our oyster,” he said.

The three-man delegation from CMU to Nigeria also included doctoral candidate, Balfour Peart.