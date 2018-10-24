‘Chucky’ Brown Trial | Jury Shown Video Recording Of Brown’s First Interview With INDECOM

The jury was shown the video recording of the first interview that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) conducted with murder accused police Constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown, as the trial continued in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston today.

In the video, which lasted for just over an hour, Brown was dressed in a purple shirt and jean pants and was observed smiling on several occasions and accepting phone calls.

During the interview, he told INDECOM Assistant Commissioner Hamish Campbell and another officer from the agency about his involvement in the “special police squad” and who supplied them with guns.

He also voiced frustration with being transferred from the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon to the Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine, which he alleged was in an effort to pin a murder on him.

When the video ended, the prosecution instructed that the audio from the same interview be played to the jury, noting that the sound quality in the video was poor.

Minutes into the audio playback, presiding judge Justice Vivene Harris instructed that it be stopped.

She said that she heard something that should have been edited out of the audio, prompting an early adjournment of the morning session.

When the court reconvened in the afternoon, Justice Harris indicated that she will be going through the audio recording again to ensure that all prejudicial material is removed.

Meanwhile, Campbell was again called as a witness where he read an edited version of the letter that Brown allegedly gave to him on January 18, 2014.

The letter recounted Brown’s difficulty in becoming a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and also how his family fell apart when his father and mother separated.

Brown is being tried for the January 10, 2009 murder of Robert ‘Gutty’ Dawkins and the December 13, 2012 murders of Dwayne Douglas and Andrew Fearon.

Both incidents happened in Clarendon.

