‘Chucky’ Brown found guilty on three counts of murder

Police Constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown has been found guilty on three counts of murder. The verdict was handed down on Thursday in the Home Circuit Court.

Brown was also found guilty on one count of wounding with intent and conspiracy to commit murder.

A six-member jury returned with the verdict nearly four hours after they retired on the instruction of High Court Judge, Justice Vivene Harris.

The jurors were on Monday told to carefully weigh whether the indicted policeman was induced by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), to offer up self-incriminating evidence.

Brown had detailed the activities of the so-called death squad that Brown said murdered criminal suspects while carrying out the orders of a senior superintendent of police.

The 16-member death squad operated out of Clarendon between 2009 and 2012 during which time they reportedly carried out several extrajudicial killings in their bid to reduce crime in the parish, according to Brown.

See Thursday’s verdict below:

Murder of Damoy Gutty Dawkins on January 10, 2009 – Guilty

Murder of Dwayne Douglas on December 13, 2012– Guilty

Murder of Andrew Fearon on December 13, 2012 – Guilty

Wounding with intent of a Crown witness on January 10, 2009 – Guilty

Conspiracy to commit murder – Guilty