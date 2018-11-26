Cherry Gardens man killed in horrific crash on PJ Patterson Highway

A 31-year-old Corporate Area resident died as a result of injuries he sustained in a horific motor vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in St Catherine on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Khodero Tyrell of Cherry Gardens, Kingston 8.

Reports from the Ferry police are that about 3:30 a.m., Tyrell was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser motor vehicle heading towards Kingston.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the perimeter fencing, then veered into bushes beside the roadway and traveled for several metres before overturning.

In the process, Tyrell was reportedly flung from the vehicle and was very badly injured, resulting in his death.