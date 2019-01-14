Blog Post

14 January 2019

Businessman charged for New Year’s Day slaying in August Town

As the heightened police presence and intensified operations continue in August Town, St Andrew following a recent outbreak of gang violence there, the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) is reporting that a breakthrough has been made in at least one of the murder cases.

Detectives say the investigation into the death of 34-year-old Omar Johnson of Payton Place, August Town, has led to the arrest and charge of one man.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Marvin Markland, otherwise called ‘Papa’, a businessman of Goldsmith Villa, St Andrew. Markland has been charged with:

1.            Murder

2.            Illegal possession of firearm

3.            Illegal possession of ammunition

A court date has to be finalized for the accused.

Markland was charged after being formally interviewed in the presence of his lawyer, on Saturday, January 12.

Johnson was killed about 8:00 a.m. on January 1. He was reportedly walking along a roadway in his community when he was pounced upon by men armed with high-powered rifles, who shot him several times.

